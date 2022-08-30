FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The storms were fewer in coverage today, but some did get come cooling storms earlier this afternoon. With those coming to an end early, the rest of the night looks to remain quiet, but very muggy with lows in the middle 70s overnight. Similar conditions return for Wednesday with and hot and humid start with scattered storms back by the afternoon.

A weak front will push into the region Thursday and could allow for a slightly less coverage of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday through early Friday, but this front is forecast to stall out near the coast for several days. This is going to send our rain chances back up again for the holiday weekend with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics stay quiet close to home with an area in the central Atlantic still expected to become Danielle over the next few days. It will stay north of the Caribbean and the Gulf but could cause some rip currents along the eastern seaboard over the holiday weekend if it gets close enough to the east coast of the U.S. The good news is that the Gulf remains quiet with no tropical threats to SW Louisiana for at least the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.