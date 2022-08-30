Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.

The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall.

Ten people lived in the house, Hall said.

No injuries were reported, Hall said. A dog was rescued from inside the home but no family members were inside when the fire broke out.

