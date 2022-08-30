50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh

Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh
Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.

The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall.

Ten people lived in the house, Hall said.

No injuries were reported, Hall said. A dog was rescued from inside the home but no family members were inside when the fire broke out.

Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.(KPLC)
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.(KPLC)
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.(KPLC)
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.(KPLC)
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.
Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home.(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for Mittie, areas of Grant
Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State...
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
La. leaders warn folks ahead of busy weekend in NOLA
La. leaders warn folks of monkeypox ahead of busy weekend in NOLA
Rain chances increase again this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms