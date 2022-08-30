CPSO: Manager of Nelson Rd. Rouses arrested for stealing store merchandise

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The manager of Rouses on Nelson Road was arrested on a theft charge after reportedly stealing groceries and merchandise from the store over several months, authorities say.

The Rouses Markets corporate office reported that Randy Chad Seales, 44, was stealing from the Lake Charles store he managed, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. They told deputies that Seales took items from the store into his office in plastic bags, then brought them to his car at the end of the day without paying for them.

The complainant told deputies that Seales had stolen around $1,300 worth of groceries and other items, Vincent said.

Seales was seen on surveillance footage consuming items from the store and bringing items to his car without paying, Vincent said.

Detectives went to the store Monday, and Seales admitted that he had stolen merchandise, Vincent said. The thefts reportedly took place from May and August 2022.

Randy Chad Seales was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center at 10:35 a.m. Monday and released at 5:42 p.m. the same day on $2,500 bond.

He is charged with theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

KPLC reached out Rouses Markets for comments. A Rouses official confirmed Seales was a manager of the Rouses on Nelson Road, but said they could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

