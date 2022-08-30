50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSO: Manager of Nelson Rd. Rouses arrested for stealing store merchandise

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The manager of Rouses on Nelson Road was arrested on a theft charge after reportedly stealing groceries and merchandise from the store over several months, authorities say.

The Rouses Markets corporate office reported that Randy Chad Seales, 44, was stealing from the Lake Charles store he managed, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. They told deputies that Seales took items from the store into his office in plastic bags, then brought them to his car at the end of the day without paying for them.

The complainant told deputies that Seales had stolen around $1,300 worth of groceries and other items, Vincent said.

Seales was seen on surveillance footage consuming items from the store and bringing items to his car without paying, Vincent said.

Detectives went to the store Monday, and Seales admitted that he had stolen merchandise, Vincent said. The thefts reportedly took place from May and August 2022.

Randy Chad Seales was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center at 10:35 a.m. Monday and released at 5:42 p.m. the same day on $2,500 bond.

He is charged with theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

KPLC reached out Rouses Markets for comments. A Rouses official confirmed Seales was a manager of the Rouses on Nelson Road, but said they could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Southland Field Airport in Sulphur
Southland Field to receive $36k for development
Lake Charles man arrested after shots fired call near 11th Street and Enterprise Boulevard.
Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise
Welsh issues townwide boil advisory
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise
Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise