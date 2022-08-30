COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,664 new cases.

· 669 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 12 new deaths.

· 397 patients hospitalized (9 greater than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 156 new cases.

· 42 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 patients hospitalized (4 greater than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 110 new cases.

· 32 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 5 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 16 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 13 active cases among inmates.

· 4 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

Health Headlines: Saving Sam

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Doctors are hoping a new breakthrough in the lab may have found what causes NEC.

News

Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bria Gremillion
The Governor is scheduled to join the White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials for a virtual news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

COVID

Wausau community mourns passing of WAOW anchor

Updated: 17 hours ago
Wausau Community Mourns Passing of WAOW Anchor 8/29/2022

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 29, 2022

Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test

Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
A new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing the right medication.

Health

LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case

Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Thomas
Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 26, 2022

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: New immunotherapy helping those with deadly allergies

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
There’s a new therapy that may help people suffering from food allergies that are otherwise deadly.

Health

Smart Living: How to get enough vitamins

Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Jillian Corder
If you shun the sun, suffer from food allergies or don’t get enough fruit and veggies, it’s likely you may be vitamin deficient.