50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon Parish man arrested for fuel theft and crimes committed to logging equipment

Logs
Logs(Pixabay via MGN)
By LDAF
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:

Bradley Keith Thomas of Leesville, LA, was arrested for crimes related to logging equipment in Vernon Parish.

On August 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1000. Davis was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff Detention center. The bond was set at $4,000, which he posted on August 23, 2022.

Earlier this month, a logging operation experienced multiple fuel thefts while cutting timber on Cow Pen Rd. in Vernon Parish. On Wednesday, August 17, a logger had 20 gallons of fuel missing, and dirt was put in the skidder’s fuel tank, which resulted in $2,332.04 worth of damages and repairs to the equipment.

As a result, the LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation. Investigators for both agencies were able to locate a suspect due to evidence left at the scene.

Investigators also linked the suspect to a separate fuel theft in February 2022 that resulted in fifty gallons of diesel being stolen from a separate logger on David Mitkiff Rd. in Vernon Parish.

If convicted, Thomas could be imprisoned not more than six months or may be fined not more than one thousand dollars, or both for the theft charge. On the criminal damage charge, Thomas could be fined not more than one thousand dollars or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than two years or both.

“Crimes in the timber industry take all forms,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Regardless of whether you harvest timber without consent or steal fuel and damage equipment, the LDAF Forestry Enforcement group is going to work diligently with local officials to help bring those responsible for the crime to justice.”

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 or the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered downpours Tuesday; tropics stay quiet close to home
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
Sulphur High School will be closed Wednesday, March 10, due to a water leak.
Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Calcasieu Parish Public Library
Calcasieu Public Libraries celebrate national library card sign-up month