TROPICS UPDATE: No threats in the Gulf or to SW Louisiana this week

Tropical development chances (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Close to home, the tropics remain quiet with nothing in the Gulf. A weak tropical wave off the coast of Belize in the northwestern Caribbean has only a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days, likely never developing at all or posing any threat to us at all either. Farther out to sea, a strong tropical disturbance has a high chance of becoming our next named storm, Danielle, later this week. Longer range models show this are steering just north of the Lesser Antilles and never entering the Caribbean Sea at all. This system, even if developing, looks to stay away from the Gulf altogether. Another wave off Africa bears watching for some development later this week, but at this time is not threat.

Tropical Invest 91L (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.