50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TROPICS UPDATE: No threats in the Gulf or to SW Louisiana this week

By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tropical development chances
Tropical development chances(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Close to home, the tropics remain quiet with nothing in the Gulf. A weak tropical wave off the coast of Belize in the northwestern Caribbean has only a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days, likely never developing at all or posing any threat to us at all either. Farther out to sea, a strong tropical disturbance has a high chance of becoming our next named storm, Danielle, later this week. Longer range models show this are steering just north of the Lesser Antilles and never entering the Caribbean Sea at all. This system, even if developing, looks to stay away from the Gulf altogether. Another wave off Africa bears watching for some development later this week, but at this time is not threat.

Tropical Invest 91L
Tropical Invest 91L(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered downpours Tuesday; tropics stay quiet close to home
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered downpours at times on Tuesday
Midday Monday update
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours possible at times through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Likely a Wet One
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Likely a Wet One