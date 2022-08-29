Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified

50/50 Thursdays
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced three of the four missing from the Sabine River have been located.

The four went missing from the water Friday evening.

The three adults have been found in the waters of the Sabine River and are identified as Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder.

“These three men tragically lost their lives trying to rescue a young boy. they are heroes and should be remembered that way. my deepest condolences and my prayers are with the families of all those involved,” Sheriff Mark Herford said in a statement.

Now, the search continues for the missing child. His name has not been released by BPSO.

7News will continue to provide updates as they come.

