SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 28, 2022.

Crystal Lashay Darby, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Marlin Deontae Lastrapes, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Johnathan Charow Vital, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.

Steven Ray Breaux, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Steven Wayne Bullock, 57, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Keith Joseph Johnson, 39, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Dayton James Sims, 41, Sulphur: Battery; trespassing.

Evan Kade Hermann, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chase Michael Ardoin, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jerry Joseph Lee, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dana Markel Cotlone, 51, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault; trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Melanie Kathleen Alred, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

