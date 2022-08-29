St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina

ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - The sun shined through the partially cloudy sky above Shell Beach on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022. The weather looked dramatically different 17 years ago, as Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 5.

Under a tent in front of the parish’s Katrina memorial, Arabi resident Terry Pitry and dozens of others paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the storm. The ceremony was an annual tradition of sorts for Pitry. He had his shrimp boots on, eager to step into the water and lay the ceremonial wreath.

“When I threw the wreath I got sentimental. I started crying. They played Taps. I miss them,” he said.

Pitry joined others at Shell Beach who listened to local government officials read out all 164 names of those who died from Katrina. The people who were lost were close friends and relatives, like Joyce McGuire, Pitry’s mother.

“She was the entertainer of the family and when she passed away, she dumped into me. Now I do all the entertaining. I put the smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

Organizers say the annual commemoration is crucial for those who survived the storm to continue to cope.

“We had made a commitment to meet here every year on this date to read the names for the family members,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said.

Organizers also say it’s a way to pass on the area’s Katrina stories with those who were not born to experience it.

“I tell people there is something special in the soil in Louisiana and surely that’s true here in St. Bernard,” Lt. Governer Billy Nungesser said.

