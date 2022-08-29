Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say a 17-year-old from Sulphur High School made threats on social media that he would shoot other students who attend the school.

Detectives learned the teen threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week, but did not specify if it would occur on school property, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After interviewing the 17-year-old, detectives booked him into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

The threat was the second reported in Calcasieu Monday morning.

