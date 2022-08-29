50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media

Sulphur High School will be closed Wednesday, March 10, due to a water leak.
Sulphur High School will be closed Wednesday, March 10, due to a water leak.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say a 17-year-old from Sulphur High School made threats on social media that he would shoot other students who attend the school.

Detectives learned the teen threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week, but did not specify if it would occur on school property, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After interviewing the 17-year-old, detectives booked him into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

The threat was the second reported in Calcasieu Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test
Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
Beards & Shears to hold free hair cut event for those in need
Barbershop to hold free hair cut event for those in need