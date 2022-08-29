50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatens shooting at Sam Houston High School

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student has been arrested after allegedly sending text messages threatening a school shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office was notified of a possible threat from a student at the high school around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Detectives were advised that the student had sent several text messages threatening a shooting.

Authorities located the student at their residence and arrested them after inquiring about the accusations.

The student has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test
Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test
Beards & Shears to hold free hair cut event for those in need
Barbershop to hold free hair cut event for those in need
Jefferson Davis Parish Library in Jennings
Jennings library to temporarily close for repairs