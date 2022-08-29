Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatens shooting at Sam Houston High School

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student has been arrested after allegedly sending text messages threatening a school shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office was notified of a possible threat from a student at the high school around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Detectives were advised that the student had sent several text messages threatening a shooting.

Authorities located the student at their residence and arrested them after inquiring about the accusations.

The student has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

