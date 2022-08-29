50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Public Libraries celebrate national library card sign-up month

Calcasieu Parish Public Library
Calcasieu Parish Public Library
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Library is reminding everyone that September is a time that libraries nationwide stress the importance of having a library card.

With access to computers, media resources, books, and more, a library card can give students a variety of tools to help them succeed in the classroom and residents of all ages the opportunity to freely pursue their interests.

“The cost of living continues to rise nationwide, but your library will always be free,” says Christy Comeaux, with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. “We strive to provide our patrons with the most up-to-date technology, services, and resources.”

For more information on how to sign up for a library card, visit your nearest library branch or visit the library online at www.calcasieulibrary.org. Patrons can even sign up for a library card online and gain instant access to online resources.

