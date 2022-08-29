“Musicmakers-2-U” donates instruments to Calcasieu students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twenty Calcasieu Parish music students will be going to class with cleaned and refurbished instruments this week.

Over the weekend, “Musicmakers-2-U” donated instruments to students from eight schools across Calcasieu. The instruments were donated and refurbished before being presented to students that had been nominated by parents and teachers.

If you have an instrument that you think could get a second life, you can donate it at any CSE Federal Credit Union location.

