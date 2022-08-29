McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect.

The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football game. The concerts will be at the Grove right in front of the Robert Noland Pavillion on the corner of Mcneese and Common Streets in South Lake Charles.

Every concert is free to attend and offers a family-friendly atmosphere that is open to all ages.

There will be food trucks on location and you can also bring your ice chest with your favorite beverages to the party.

Here’s a lineup for the live performances season:

Friday, September 16 - Chee Weez

Friday, September 23 - Three Thirty-Seven

Friday, October 14 - Band of Heathens

Friday, October 28 - Wayne Toups

Friday, November 4 - LA Roxx

Friday, November 18 - Bag of Donuts

