McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect.

The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football game. The concerts will be at the Grove right in front of the Robert Noland Pavillion on the corner of Mcneese and Common Streets in South Lake Charles.

Every concert is free to attend and offers a family-friendly atmosphere that is open to all ages.

There will be food trucks on location and you can also bring your ice chest with your favorite beverages to the party.

Here’s a lineup for the live performances season:

  • Friday, September 16 - Chee Weez
  • Friday, September 23 - Three Thirty-Seven
  • Friday, October 14 - Band of Heathens
  • Friday, October 28 - Wayne Toups
  • Friday, November 4 - LA Roxx
  • Friday, November 18 - Bag of Donuts

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

