LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(Source: LDWF)
By Trey Iles
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields.

Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the LDWF website at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Dove_Hunts. Both hunts will begin at noon on Saturday. The registration fee is $10 for adults along with a $5 convenience fee. Youths aged 17 and younger do not have to pay the registration fee.

Only non-toxic shot size 6 and smaller may be used at these hunts. No lead shot is allowed. Dogs and ATVs are allowed but may be restricted to field roads if wet conditions prevail.

The DeRidder hunt will have two fields. One field will be located on the north side of Highway 190 approximately five miles west of the Highway 171/Highway 27 intersection, and will have 115 acres of shredded corn. The second field will be located on the south side of Glendale Road at Planer Mill Road and will have a total of 150 acres of shredded corn. The fields will open to the public at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact the Lake Charles Field Office at 337-491-2575.

The Colfax hunt will be located on the north side of Highway 492 approximately two miles west of the Highway 71/492 intersection. A total of 110 acres of shredded corn and 90 acres of milo will be available. The field will open to the public at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact the Pineville Field Office at 318-487-5885.

LDWF WMAs offering dove fields or dove hunting opportunities include Bodcau WMA, Boeuf WMA, Clear Creek WMA, Elbow Slough WMA, John Franks WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA, Richard K. Yancey WMA, Russell Sage WMA, Sabine WMA, Sandy Hollow WMA, Sherburne WMA, the U.S. Forest Service Calcasieu Ranger District Vernon Unit and West Bay

