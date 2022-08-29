FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Locally Heavy Rain Is Likely Today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Early this week will continue our wet and unsettled weather pattern. We have a marginal threat for excessive rain. I would expect isolated downpours this afternoon. This may keep our high to around 86 today.. Highs this week, mainly in the upper 80′s to around 90, with lows in the mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy skies for today.

We hit 87° officially in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). 74 was the low. 86° is the likely high today. 92 degrees is our average high now.

Shower and thunderstorm activity across the area is isolated right now south of I-10. Most of the pockets of showers are in western Cameron Parish. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up later this morning and mid-afternoon.

Futurecast is showing rain continuing to add up today. A half-to one inch for Lake Charles is possible with the locally heavy downpours. The heavier amounts are generally expected in southeast Texas (via Futurecast). Most of the showers and thunderstorms look to start up late morning.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks to look quiet for the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the northwest coast of South America with an 80% chance of development into a Tropical Depression within 5 days. The current trend looks to take it toward Mexico. Two other disturbances have a low chance of development over the next 5 days. One near the coast of Africa, the other in the East/Central Atlantic (600 miles from Bermuda).

A mainly cloudy day but expect a decent amount of sun too to make it nice and steamy. We should be mainly dry this morning. Better rain chances late morning to mid-late afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s to start the morning, 80s after 10 am. A high today of 86. 74 tonight under partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Our heat index has us feeling like around 95° this afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 89.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Friday Night Football: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near 80 degrees at kick-off. The Upper 70s at the game’s end.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 86.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 84.

Next Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 85.

*Today in weather history

1962 - Hackberry, LA, was deluged with twenty-two inches of rain in 24 hours, establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)

2005 - Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana early on the 29th with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, a strong category-three, and the third most-intense landfalling hurricane in U.S. history. The center of the hurricane passed just east of New Orleans, where winds gusted over 100 mph. Widespread devastation and unprecedented flooding occurred, submerging at least 80 percent of the city as levees failed. Farther east, powerful winds and a devastating storm surge of 20-30 feet raked the Mississippi coastline, including Gulfport and Biloxi, where Gulf of Mexico floodwaters spread several miles inland. Rainfall amounts of 8-10 inches were common along and to the east of the storm’s path. Katrina weakened to a tropical storm as it tracked northward through Mississippi and gradually lost its identity as it moved into the Tennessee Valley on the 30th

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.