FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered downpours Tuesday; tropics stay quiet close to home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While our rain chances remain in place, they will continue to be more scattered in coverage through the day Tuesday as a tropical wave continues to move into SE Texas tomorrow. These downpours will be tropical-like in nature, heavy but brief and the onset comes with little notice at times. The best time for seeing these scattered downpours on Tuesday will again be during the midday through late-afternoon hours.

Southwest Louisiana will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. By late-week, a weak front will push in from the north. This will continue to kick up more rain and storms Wednesday into Thursday. Late Thursday and Friday, the front may stall just to our south which would send enough drier air into the mid-levels of the atmosphere to cut back on rain chances for a couple of days, Thursday into Friday. By the weekend, this stalled front will again be the focus of more rain and thunderstorms each day through much of next week as well.

Close to home, the tropics remain quiet with nothing in the Gulf. A weak tropical wave off the coast of Belize in the northwestern Caribbean has only a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days, likely never developing at all or posing any threat to us at all either. Farther out to sea, a strong tropical disturbance has a high chance of becoming our next named storm, Danielle, later this week. Longer range models show this are steering just north of the Lesser Antilles and never entering the Caribbean Sea at all. This system, even if developing, looks to stay away from the Gulf altogether. Another wave off Africa bears watching for some development later this week, but at this time is not threat.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

