Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday.

Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance.

Thomas Chatman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the city to make sure detours go smoothly around the perimeter.

“We still will have access to the emergency department, and we will be working out detours as needed with the city,” added Chatman.

While the Second Avenue access will be closed, patrons can use the entry points on 18th and Third streets.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says he’s hoping FEMA will reimburse the majority of funding for the multi-million-dollar citywide improvements project.

“We are very proud that we are about 30 to 35 percent through with the entire city right now, starting in 2017. Quite frankly, when we get to 100, we need to start over again, because drainage is one of those things that we need to be proactive. We shouldn’t wait until we have a problem to go fix it,” Mayor Hunter said.

As for the completion date of the Second Avenue segment, weather permitting, it’s expected to be finished by mid-September.

