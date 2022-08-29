COVID-19 in SWLA: August 29, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,863 new cases.

· 907 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 11 new deaths.

· 388 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 249 new cases.

· 63 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 25 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 183 new cases.

· 46 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 21 new cases.

· 9 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 11 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 49 active cases among inmates.

· 4 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
A new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing the right medication.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 26, 2022

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: New immunotherapy helping those with deadly allergies

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
There’s a new therapy that may help people suffering from food allergies that are otherwise deadly.

Latest News

Health

Smart Living: How to get enough vitamins

Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Jillian Corder
If you shun the sun, suffer from food allergies or don’t get enough fruit and veggies, it’s likely you may be vitamin deficient.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 25, 2022

Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: Milder treatments for colorectal cancer

Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
A new study now supports a delivery system used in the 90′s to target some of the hardest to treat cancers, without impacting the rest of the body.

Health

CDC releases guidance for schools, daycares on Monkeypox

Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Bria Gremillion
Health experts say the risk of monkeypox to children and adolescents in the United States is low at this time.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 24, 2022

Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: Treating LGL Leukemia

Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
While there is no cure, the condition can be treated allowing patients to live long lives.