50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State

LSU head coach Kelly said a decision has been made on a starting quarterback but he isn’t ready to say it publicly.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s finally game week for the LSU Tigers and new head coach Brian Kelly.

He previewed the season opener against Florida State with a news conference on Monday, Aug. 29.

Kelly said a decision has been made on a starting quarterback but he isn’t ready to say it publicly.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly previews the season opener against Florida State.

He added Malik Nabers, who sprained an ankle, should be good to go for the game.

When asked about the status of running back John Emery Jr., Kelly said he can’t comment on the situation and reiterated Emery has done everything necessary from a football standpoint.

Kelly also said Damian Ramos will get the first shot at kicker.

RELATED: Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

Kickoff for LSU vs Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 9Sports team will preview the new Tigers in a special feature called “Kelly’s Kickoff” LIVE from New Orleans an hour before game time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season...
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
LSU Tigers
LSU warns fans about knockoff merchandise
LSU practices in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
LSU continues getting ready for FSU
McNeese football named their first set of team tag holders for the upcoming season. The two...
McNeese Football coaching staff names first two captains for this season