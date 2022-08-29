50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and labeled some Republican ideology as “semi-fascism.”

NBC News was first to report on Biden’s plans for the address.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Tuesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered downpours Tuesday; tropics stay quiet close to home
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
Sulphur High School will be closed Wednesday, March 10, due to a water leak.
Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media