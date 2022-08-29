Barbershop to hold free hair cut event for those in need

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The local barbershop Beards & Shears will be offering free haircuts to those in need on September 19, 2022.

Barbers will be on hand to give the haircuts at Abraham’s Tent on 2424 Fruge St. in Lake Charles.

The barbershop is also looking to put together some goodie bags for those at the event and is asking for donations to help make that possible.

Items they’re requesting for the bags include:

Light neutral color blankets

Lightly used or new backpacks

New combs or brushes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Band-Aids

Water bottles

Deodorant for men and women

Tampons and pads

Baby Wipes

Baby wipestizer

Bars of soap

Ziplock bags

Dog and cat food

New socks

New underwear

Sunscreen and lotion

New or gently used jackets

Mouth wash

Nutrition bars

Makeup and body sprays

Donations can be dropped off at the barbershop on 234 W Prien Lake Rd. STE 201.

If you’d like to help but are unable to donate any of the products above, you can also make a cash donation on-site or via the following apps:

Cash app: $beardsandshears22

Venmo: @beardsandshears_1

The deadline for donations is September 15.

The barbershop will also be putting together goodie baskets to raffle off to anyone who donates. Every three items you donate will get your name in the drawing and every $10 monetary donation will get your name entered as well.

