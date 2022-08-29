Barbershop to hold free hair cut event for those in need
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The local barbershop Beards & Shears will be offering free haircuts to those in need on September 19, 2022.
Barbers will be on hand to give the haircuts at Abraham’s Tent on 2424 Fruge St. in Lake Charles.
The barbershop is also looking to put together some goodie bags for those at the event and is asking for donations to help make that possible.
Items they’re requesting for the bags include:
- Light neutral color blankets
- Lightly used or new backpacks
- New combs or brushes
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Band-Aids
- Water bottles
- Deodorant for men and women
- Tampons and pads
- Baby Wipes
- Baby wipestizer
- Bars of soap
- Ziplock bags
- Dog and cat food
- New socks
- New underwear
- Sunscreen and lotion
- New or gently used jackets
- Mouth wash
- Nutrition bars
- Makeup and body sprays
Donations can be dropped off at the barbershop on 234 W Prien Lake Rd. STE 201.
If you’d like to help but are unable to donate any of the products above, you can also make a cash donation on-site or via the following apps:
- Cash app: $beardsandshears22
- Venmo: @beardsandshears_1
The deadline for donations is September 15.
The barbershop will also be putting together goodie baskets to raffle off to anyone who donates. Every three items you donate will get your name in the drawing and every $10 monetary donation will get your name entered as well.
