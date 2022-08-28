50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022.

Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations of registration provisions; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Nicholas Chase Strother, 20, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; first degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Brandon Demars Stevens, 37, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; direct contempt of court.

Russel Wade Lombard, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; maximum speed limit; instate detainer; drug paraphernalia.

Milton III Frank, 42, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.

Michael John Guillory, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Jasmine Denaia Cezar, 21, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; aggravated battery.

James Ray Ard, 45, Hammond: Instate detainer.

Dorita Sue Lamberson, 65, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

William Aulton Goodwin, 46, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Sulphur teen killed in crash on Camp Edgewood Rd.

Latest News

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
A ceremony was held allowing people to properly retire their American Flags.
Over 40 American flags retired and honored in Iowa
Pat’s of Henderson celebrated their Grand Re-Opening
Pat’s of Henderson celebrated their grand re-opening
Pat’s of Henderson celebrated their Grand Re-Opening
Pat’s of Henderson celebrated their Grand Re-Opening