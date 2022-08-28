SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022.

Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations of registration provisions; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Nicholas Chase Strother, 20, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; first degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Brandon Demars Stevens, 37, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; direct contempt of court.

Russel Wade Lombard, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; maximum speed limit; instate detainer; drug paraphernalia.

Milton III Frank, 42, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.

Michael John Guillory, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Jasmine Denaia Cezar, 21, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; aggravated battery.

James Ray Ard, 45, Hammond: Instate detainer.

Dorita Sue Lamberson, 65, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

William Aulton Goodwin, 46, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary.

