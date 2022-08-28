Rain Delay cancelled one game and delayed two others at Sulphur Jamboree

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A rain delay cancelled one game and pushed back two others at the Sulphur Jamboree Friday night. The Sulphur Golden Tornadoes and the Saint Louis Catholic Saints kicked off around 6:45 p.m.

Saint Louis Catholic got on the board first with a touchdown by #20 Hank Hebert. Which came due to a fumble by Sulphur.

That made the score 7-0 Saints.

The Golden Tornadoes tried to answer with a touchdown of their own after forcing a fumble , but had to settle for 3, from kicker Ethan Paiz.

At the end of the first quarter the score was 7-3 Saints.

After a brief halftime the Saints and the Golden Tors got underway again and the Tornadoes finally got 7 on the board with quarterback Gage Trahan taking it in.

The Final score was 10-7 Golden Tornadoes.

We spoke with Head Coach Chris Towery before the game about some of the expectations he has for his team this upcoming season.

“On the back of their warm-up shirts they’ve got the word EAT on them. That stands for effort, attitude, and toughness. So that’s what we’re trying to work towards. We’re trying to get a little tougher around here trying to bring that kind of machoness and some swagger there and get it done. Just to improve the program and continue to improve, we exceeded expectations last year, made the playoffs, and we weren’t supposed to be good and continue to build on that,” Towery said.

