Pat’s of Henderson celebrated their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to this, but Owner Nicholas Perioux said the adversity to get to this point was worth it.

“You know, our community is awesome. Our customers they’re more like family to be honest with you. They’ve been coming for so long, and we know a lot of them. They’re so loyal. And they’ve been very understanding because they know that we’re trying to get this restaurant back up and going, and we’ve all been through it together with the hurricane. We’re not on an island by ourselves over here going through what we’re going through. The town has also,” Nicholas Perioux said.

There were many guest speakers, including Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, who said when he made a list of what needed to happen for Lake Charles to be back, getting the doors of Pat’s of Henderson reopened was part of the road to recovery.

