Over 40 American flags retired and honored in Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A ceremony was held allowing people to properly retire their American Flags.

With the help of Avail Hospital and Boy Scouts Troop 25, organizers of the event said their goal was to honor those who’ve dedicated their lives for our freedom and the symbol of that freedom, the American flag.

It’s something to unite us all in the United States of America, the fabric waving red white and blue.

“We all respect the American flag regardless of your party, or your upbringing, or your religion. You know it stands for an ideal of what America truly is and really, that’s what it’s all about in the community is supporting and understanding those ideals that our country was founded under,” Iowa Mayor Paul Hesse said.

Veterans and community members of Iowa came out in appreciation to say goodbye to flags needing to be retired.

Being a veteran himself, Mayor Hesse has served under that flag.

“I’m very proud of it,” Hesse said. “This gives me an opportunity to go back and show everybody that I still value that service and representing the service of everybody else that’s served under it.”

“Most people whenever their American flags start to get worn down or ratty, they don’t necessarily know what to do with them and so there is a service and ceremony that we can do for our American flag to show our respect for those flags in our country,” Ashton Cessac with Avail Hospital said.

To be properly retired, the flag is burned.

Cessac told 7News over 40 flags were brought to their retirement at the ceremony. She adds to honor those in the community who have served, the flag’s remnants will be preserved.

“So, once those are all burned down, we’re going to save the grommets and then we’re going to give them to the participating veterans today,” Cessac said.

