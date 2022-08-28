50/50 Thursdays
Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary

The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play.
By Justin Margolius
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.

After the game Head Coach of Lake Arthur Tarius Davis stated, " I was pleased, I thought we did some good things on offense, and the defense played well. I really preach to our guys whatever it is that we need you to do, whatever it takes.”

