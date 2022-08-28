FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Pattern Starts the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A rainy pattern arrives in the area to start the week. Our pattern consists of an upper-level disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, that will arrive close to the area Monday. The result will be numerous showers and thunderstorms, starting in the morning, and then moving northward through the area during the day. With the area having received rain last week, the potential for flooding in spots is possible, especially where the heaviest and most-persistent storms occur. Some localized spots that do get the heaviest rain may end up with over 2 inches of rainfall throughout the day Monday. You can track the rain with our First Alert Weather App. While the disturbance will meander its’ way to Texas on Tuesday, lots of moisture will still be in the air, resulting in showers and storms developing across the area again. With all this rain activity expected, that will help keep high temperatures lower than average. Monday may see highs only top out in the mid 80′s, especially for areas further South where rainfall is expected to develop earlier. Tuesday will also see highs only in the mid-to-upper 80′s as well.

An upper-level disturbance increases rainfall chances Monday (KPLC)

Rainfall chances look to remain elevated through Wednesday, with a dip in the jet stream still present across the area. That will again help to trigger scattered showers and storms. By Thursday, a frontal system associated with that jet stream dip may try to approach the area. Though it should not pass through the area, the frontal boundary may come close enough to send some drier weather into the area, especially later Thursday into Friday. With less chance for rain, temperatures by the end of the week may rise to around 90 for highs. By weekend, rain chances may be back to normal.

We’re continuing to watch the tropics as well. There is a low chance that a broad area of low-pressure may attempt to form in the Western Caribbean later this week. However, development would likely be slow to occur, if it happens at all. So, there is no concern for us here in Southwest Louisiana at this time, though of course we’ll keep watching in case anything changes. We’re also watching a wave in the tropical Atlantic. That will move to the west-northwest, likely to the North of the Leeward Islands. It will have plenty of dry air to contend with as well in the short-to-medium range. Thus, it too is NOT a concern for us at home currently.

