BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer.

Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said.

It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or Baton Rouge area.

Mirandia is five-feet four-inches tall, and approximately 240 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

