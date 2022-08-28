BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer.

Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said.

It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or Baton Rouge area.

Mirandia is five-feet four-inches tall, and approximately 240 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.