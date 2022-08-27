50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022.

Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer.

Johnathan Ryan Janise, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation.

Seth Patrick Cook, 35, DeQuincy: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Douglas Joseph Frye, 54, Lake Charles: Unlawful use or access of social media.

Nat Wilson Sharbino, 57, DeQuincy: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Dallas Russell Guidry, 35, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Darren Patrick Vincent, 31, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Larry Myles, 33, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Kentrell Anthony Williams, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Felix Mclean, 54, DeQuincy: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Marcus Lee Anthony Pitre, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of weapons.

Roy Lee Washington, 34, Houston: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

