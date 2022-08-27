50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sports Person of the Week - Richard Akers III

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Richard Akers III is from Baltimore, Maryland, and began his college football career at Shepherd University, a division two program in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, but he found his way to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Akers joined the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season as a walk-on, about 1,300 miles away from his family, and home, in Baltimore.

“I took an opportunity on myself, with my family’s help you know, I moved out here last season, I walked on from a D2 school Shepherd... and I took the chance to come here, D1, just to compete, and show that people from the Northside, and Baltimore, Maryland, can also compete at a high level” said Akers.

On August 17th all of Akers’ hard work paid off as he was surprised by McNeese head coach Gary Goff with a full scholarship, and the video of Akers getting surprised went semi-viral on Twitter. But Akers wasn’t just handed a scholarship, he has been impressive to say the least in fall training camp, as he has earned a playing spot with the Cowboys in 2022, and will undoubtedly be an integral part of McNeese’s defense when the season gets underway on September 3rd, on the road against Montana State.

“You really can be found anywhere, you really just have to keep going, I’m just big on faith, and I just continue to work with that” said Akers when asked what he would say to those in similar positions as he was.

Akers is a prime example of hard work, and that is why he is our KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Richard Akers III is from Baltimore, Maryland, and began his college football career at...
Sports Person of the Week - Richard Akers III
The Westlake Rams had an impressive 2021 season as they finished with an 8-4 record before...
TDL: Two-A-Days - Westlake Rams
The Jennings Bulldogs have a history of success, especially lately, in 2020 the Bulldogs...
TDL: Two-A-Days - Jennings Bulldogs
KINDER FB
TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets