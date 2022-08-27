Sports Person of the Week - Richard Akers III

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Richard Akers III is from Baltimore, Maryland, and began his college football career at Shepherd University, a division two program in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, but he found his way to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Akers joined the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season as a walk-on, about 1,300 miles away from his family, and home, in Baltimore.

“I took an opportunity on myself, with my family’s help you know, I moved out here last season, I walked on from a D2 school Shepherd... and I took the chance to come here, D1, just to compete, and show that people from the Northside, and Baltimore, Maryland, can also compete at a high level” said Akers.

On August 17th all of Akers’ hard work paid off as he was surprised by McNeese head coach Gary Goff with a full scholarship, and the video of Akers getting surprised went semi-viral on Twitter. But Akers wasn’t just handed a scholarship, he has been impressive to say the least in fall training camp, as he has earned a playing spot with the Cowboys in 2022, and will undoubtedly be an integral part of McNeese’s defense when the season gets underway on September 3rd, on the road against Montana State.

“You really can be found anywhere, you really just have to keep going, I’m just big on faith, and I just continue to work with that” said Akers when asked what he would say to those in similar positions as he was.

Akers is a prime example of hard work, and that is why he is our KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week.

