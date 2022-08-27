Navy veteran angry and frustrated about Laura damage at his home

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Many people are enjoying the fruits of the hard work it takes to recover from a hurricane. One day before the two-year anniversary of Laura they are almost feeling back to normal.

Yet there are others who didn’t have insurance and didn’t really get enough money to recover.

The branches are no longer across the road. The power is back on. But Vietnam veteran Reggie Fontenot is pretty much in the same situation he was on Aug. 28, 2020.

Reggie Fontenot talks freely about his service during the Vietnam War, which he vividly remembers.

“Took off for Vietnam when Saigon fell and recused the Vietnamese, and then we go back to the Philippines and then turn around and go back to Cambodia because they kidnapped a merchant ship called the Mayaguez,” he said.

Yet he feels forgotten. Still unable to get help rebuilding his home since hurricane Laura hit.

“Nobody wants to help. Nobody cares that I’m a Vietnam vet.”

Fontenot said he tried to get insurance on the home before the storm, but was refused because he had put an addition on his mobile home.

“Been 50 years since I’ve lived with my mom, yeah. You know? I’m stuck there. I do get on her nerves, and we butt heads a lot. I don’t want to get mad at my mom,” Fontenot said.

He had a volunteer organization come out, but they didn’t last long after mistakenly tearing down his garage.

“I come outside and there’s no garage left. It had three walls. And they threw away my tools,” he said.

Fontenot said he has banked $8,000 provided by FEMA to help pay for rebuilding, but it’s not nearly enough for the work he needs done. For now, he tries to be patient as anger fades into frustration and sometimes depression.

“My back’s hurting. I’m sorry. I can’t stand up very long,” he said as the interview wrapped up.

We contacted Restore Louisiana to see if they have any ideas on how to help Fontenot recover. We have not yet heard back. Fontenot says he does not qualify for loans and doesn’t have the income to pay them back.

Fontenot’s house has been deemed unsafe to enter and eventually there will be a police jury hearing to decide if it should be torn down.

