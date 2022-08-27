More rain in SWLA could be bad for crops, farmers say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s been lots of rain in the forecast across the state and even here in Southwest Louisiana, and while the rain is great for crops, too much rain can be a different story.

“If it keeps doing this, we have some beans that are almost ready to harvest, if rain keeps setting in like it has been, they are just going to deteriorate,” said local farmer David Smith.

Northeast Louisiana soybean farmers said the recent rain is destroying their crop.

Smith said he is welcoming the recent rain after the persistent drought we experienced here in SWLA.

“We have missed the rains that a lot of the state has been receiving,” Smith said. “Just a week ago today, I was running irrigations on our soybeans.”

But if the rain continues, it could ruin his soybean crop.

“They’ll start sprouting in the pods, which is not a good situation,” Smith said. “The quality goes down, and you may even lose a whole crop if it does keep going for another week or two.”

Smith said the uncertainty only adds to the stressful year farmers were dealt.

“Earlier in the Ukraine, they shot prices up in commodities, fertilizers were up, chemicals were up if you could even get them,” Smith said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $500 million initiative to help struggling farmers this week. Those interested will need to apply by October.

