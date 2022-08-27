Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles.

Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day.

“All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.

Siner and other drivers will soon see construction around the Calcasieu-Jeff Davis Parish line, including widening part of the interstate from two to four lanes and replacing the bridge over Highway 165.

“It’s going to benefit everybody, you know,” Siner said. “Keep the traffic flowing, keep everybody safe.”

“Any construction project can cause an inconvenience for motorists, but this is a project that is going to improve this stretch of I-10, widen the area of the interstate. That’s going to increase traffic capacity and at the end of the day, that’s what we all want is better traffic capacity on the interstate,” John Guidroz with DOTD said.

Traveling through the area, you can already see some machinery on US 165 near I-10 as construction preparation is underway.

”The contractor is currently conducting clearing and grubbing operations and they’re hauling in equipment to begin work on the anticipated start date,” Guidroz said.

The $75.7 million project is set to start Sept. 13, and it means drivers may have to deal with some lane closures.

“The goal is to keep two lanes of I-10 open during daylight hours,” Guidroz said. “Single lane closure on I-10 will be allowed during night time work.”

He adds you can also expect periodic closures to ramps and lanes of 165 as well during different phases of construction. DOTD expects construction to be completed sometime fall of 2024.

