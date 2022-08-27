50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Holly Beach Non Profit Group has big plans for Labor Day weekend

Holly Beach Non Profit Group is hosting a Cajun Riviera Market on Saturday, September 3.
Holly Beach Non Profit Group is hosting a Cajun Riviera Market on Saturday, September 3.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holly Beach Non Profit Group is hosting a Cajun Riviera Market on Saturday, September 3.

Cold drinks and food such as hot dogs and chili Frito pies will be served. A DJ will also be at the event for entertainment.

There will also be a school supply drive for students and teachers at Johnson Bayou. Kids will have the chance to create their own leather bracelets and wind chimes at the Kidz Korner.

Activities begin at 10 a.m., and the market will be located at 2450 Heron Street.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Remembering Laura
2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura
Remembering Laura
2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura
If the rain continues, it could ruin his soybean crop.
More rain in SWLA could be bad for crops, farmers say
If the rain continues, it could ruin his soybean crop.
Too much rain bad for crops, area farmers say