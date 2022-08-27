Holly Beach Non Profit Group has big plans for Labor Day weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holly Beach Non Profit Group is hosting a Cajun Riviera Market on Saturday, September 3.

Cold drinks and food such as hot dogs and chili Frito pies will be served. A DJ will also be at the event for entertainment.

There will also be a school supply drive for students and teachers at Johnson Bayou. Kids will have the chance to create their own leather bracelets and wind chimes at the Kidz Korner.

Activities begin at 10 a.m., and the market will be located at 2450 Heron Street.

