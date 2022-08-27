50/50 Thursdays
2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura

By Jillian Corder
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, to best understand how far we’ve come, we must be reminded of where we were.

Two years ago, a hurricane intensified in the gulf, threatening our corner of the state. People poured out of Southwest Louisiana, an eerie silence took over, and the wind picked up speed.

Just hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall, the sun rose, revealing what was left behind.

