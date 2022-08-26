50/50 Thursdays
VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.

Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG.

Friday’s storms have left 3,100 customers without power in Calcasieu, as of 5:30 p.m.

Football jamborees are planned across Southwest Louisiana tonight, but rains are currently saturating several of the fields.

Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.
Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.

