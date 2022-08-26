VIDEO: Truck catches fire outside McDonald’s on Broad St.; no one injured

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - No one was injured when a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Broad Street and Hwy 14 Thursday evening.

The truck was fully engulfed when the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived, and the driver was standing away from the truck, firefighters say.

Chris Livergood captured video as firefighters prepared to extinguish the blazing truck.

