50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Truck catches fire outside McDonald’s on Broad St.; no one injured

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - No one was injured when a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Broad Street and Hwy 14 Thursday evening.

The truck was fully engulfed when the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived, and the driver was standing away from the truck, firefighters say.

Chris Livergood captured video as firefighters prepared to extinguish the blazing truck.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died earlier this year
New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died earlier this year
New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died earlier this year
New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died earlier this year
A small island sits isolated as land erodes around it near Irish Bayou in New Orleans
One year after Hurricane Ida, Irish Bayou neighbors push to rebuild lost wetlands
Pickup truck fire off Hwy 14
Truck fire off Hwy 14