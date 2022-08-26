TDL: Two-A-Days - Westlake Rams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Rams had an impressive 2021 season as they finished with an 8-4 record before falling to Sterlington in the second round of the playoffs, the team who would go onto win the 3A State Title. Following their impressive 8-4 record in 2021, the expectations for the Rams entering the 2022 season are to pick up where they left off.

“After an 8-4 season last year, we have a lot of seniors on this year’s football team, so our motto is kind of to take it one week at a time, but obviously we have high hopes” said head coach John Richardson. Richardson added that leadership isn’t a problem for Westlake due to the amount of seniors, and returning starters they have for 2022.

“We bring back nine starters on defense so that’s where I’ve really seen a majority of the leadership right now, is on that side of the football, and we’re far ahead of where we were a year ago at this time, and we’re just excited about this season, I think the community’s excited, been a while around here and we finally got things a little turned around last year so the expectations are high” said coach Richardson.

The first test for the Rams will come on Friday, September 2nd when they face off against DeQuincy to kick off their 2022 season.

