50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2022.

Ryan Spencer George, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to seek assistance; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of stolen things under $25,000 production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; attempt and conspiracy; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; revocation of parole; federal detainer.

Joshua Terell Evans, 32, Katy, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; out of state detainer (2 charges); federal detainer.

Christopher Wayne Jones II, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (6 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; instate detainer; resisting an officer; escape; probation violation (2 charges); careless operation; out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Terrence Gregory Landry, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

James Albert Lopez, 27, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons; bicycle must have reflectors; disturbing the peace.

John Michael Pounders, 49, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Courtney Javon Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; battery of a police officer that results in the injury needing medical attention.

Regan Noelle Hastings, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges).

Melissa Free Clift, 52, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Michael Allen Smith Jr., 33, Leesville: Federal detainer.

Grantham Armstrong Mitchell, 28, Hattiesburg, MS: Federal detainer.

Brice Dominic Joseph, 44, Lake Charles: Intentional exposure to the AIDS virus.

Dawanne Terrell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Patrick Galmore Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Adrian Lynn Trelvonte Brown, 21, Houston, TX: Robbery.

Donald Gary Wilson Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; robbery; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jaden Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Robbery.

Allen Deonte Johnson Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Robbery (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reshaun Natavius Mayne, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Rain Chances Friday
Still a Rain Threat For Friday
If you shun the sun, suffer from food allergies or don’t get enough fruit and veggies, it’s...
Smart Living: How to get enough vitamins
If you shun the sun, suffer from food allergies or don’t get enough fruit and veggies, it’s...
Smart Living: How to get enough vitamins
New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died earlier this year
New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died after taking fentanyl-laced pill