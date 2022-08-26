SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2022.

Ryan Spencer George, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to seek assistance; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of stolen things under $25,000 production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; attempt and conspiracy; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; revocation of parole; federal detainer.

Joshua Terell Evans, 32, Katy, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; out of state detainer (2 charges); federal detainer.

Christopher Wayne Jones II, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (6 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; instate detainer; resisting an officer; escape; probation violation (2 charges); careless operation; out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Terrence Gregory Landry, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

James Albert Lopez, 27, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons; bicycle must have reflectors; disturbing the peace.

John Michael Pounders, 49, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Courtney Javon Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; battery of a police officer that results in the injury needing medical attention.

Regan Noelle Hastings, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges).

Melissa Free Clift, 52, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Michael Allen Smith Jr., 33, Leesville: Federal detainer.

Grantham Armstrong Mitchell, 28, Hattiesburg, MS: Federal detainer.

Brice Dominic Joseph, 44, Lake Charles: Intentional exposure to the AIDS virus.

Dawanne Terrell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Patrick Galmore Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Adrian Lynn Trelvonte Brown, 21, Houston, TX: Robbery.

Donald Gary Wilson Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; robbery; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jaden Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Robbery.

Allen Deonte Johnson Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Robbery (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reshaun Natavius Mayne, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden.

