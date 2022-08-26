Still a Rain Threat For Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Coverage of rain looks to be reduced. A frontal boundary that has been over the area will begin to weaken, allowing for shower and storm activity to be more scattered on today, with rain chances being similar to Thursday. Rain amounts 1.18″ Sulphur, 2.05″ Jennings. Meager amounts for Dequincy, Deridder, and Fort Polk. The heaviest rain fell over Cameron Parish. Lower rain amounts will allow for temperatures to once again rise into the upper 80′s to around 90 for areas that receive less rainfall. That boundary will continue to weaken into the weekend, resulting in more typical rain chances for this time of year. As we head into the weekend, we’ll still have chances for afternoon storms off the sea breeze, so it will still be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky with our First Alert Weather App. Outdoor plans look like they still can be held though, as long as they do not depend on no chance for rain.

Early next week will have a similar pattern, with rain chances primarily brought by the sea-breeze. High temperatures should remain in the upper 80′s to around 90, with lows in the mid 70′s. Areas that do receive rain may receive up to a couple more inches of water over the next week where the heaviest storms are locally.

All of the viewing area is under a marginal threat (level 1) for excessive rainfall. There is plenty of Gulf moisture available. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy skies for today.

We hit 87° officially in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). 73 was the low. 89° is the likely high today as more sun is expected. 92 degrees is still our average high now.

Shower and thunderstorm activity across the area is isolated right now south of I-10. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up this morning and mid-afternoon.

Futurecast is showing rain continuing to add up today. A quarter-to half inch for Lake Charles. Potentially an inch for Deridder and Cameron. Most of the showers and thunderstorms look to be this morning.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks to be look quiet the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the west coast of Africa as well as between the Dominican Republic and South America which is trending toward Mexico. Both have a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

A mainly cloudy day and potentially wet morning is ahead for your Friday. Temperatures in the 70s to start the morning, 80s after 10 am. A high today of 89. 74 tonight under partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Our heat index has us feeling like 95-100° this afternoon.

Friday night Football: Mostly to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near 80 degrees at kick-off. Upper 70s at game’s end.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 86.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

Next Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history

1949 - A hurricane made landfall at Delray Beach. Winds reached 153 mph at the Jupiter Lighthouse before the anemometer failed. The hurricane caused 45 million dollars damage to crops, and also caught the Georgia and South Carolina coast resulting in another two million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1965 - Late night severe thunderstorms associated with an unusually strong late summer cold front produced 100 mph winds straight line winds in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. In Lake County IND, high winds derailed a train near Crown Point, and left a canoe suspended among telephone lines. Two nights later the temperature at Midway Airport in Chicago dipped to 43 degrees, establishing a record for the month of August. (Storm Data) (Hugh Crowther)

1976 - A weak tornado touched down briefly in the Hockley Hills near Kiana, AK, about 29 miles north of the Arctic Circle. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Showers and thunderstorms drenched northern Illinois during the morning and afternoon hours pushing August rainfall totals for Chicago, Moline and Peoria to new all-time highs for any month of the year. By the end of August, Chicago had received 17.10 inches of rain, which easily surpassed the previous record of 14.17 inches established in September 1961. (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - A dozen cities in Texas, Colorado and California reported record high temperatures for the date, including readings of 100 degrees at Pueblo CO, 106 degrees at Wichita Falls TX, and 109 degrees at Redding CA. Afternoon thunderstorms in Utah deluged the town of Beaver with more than an inch of rain in twenty minutes. (The National Weather Summary)

