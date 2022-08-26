SPAR Aquatic Center offering “Waterpark Workouts” in September
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center will be holding weekly “Waterpark Workouts” all through September 2022.
The workouts begin on September 6 at the Rec Center on 933 W Parish Rd. in Sulphur.
Participants must be at least 12 years old and be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they are 12 or 13.
- Mondays and Wednesdays: Lagoon Waterpark Pool - Lap Swimming or Water Walking
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: Raging River - Swimming or Walking with the current
All sessions will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
SPAR members can participate for free but non-members can still participate by paying the facility’s daily fee.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.