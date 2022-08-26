SPAR Aquatic Center offering “Waterpark Workouts” in September

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center will be holding weekly “Waterpark Workouts” all through September 2022.

The workouts begin on September 6 at the Rec Center on 933 W Parish Rd. in Sulphur.

Participants must be at least 12 years old and be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they are 12 or 13.

Mondays and Wednesdays: Lagoon Waterpark Pool - Lap Swimming or Water Walking

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Raging River - Swimming or Walking with the current

All sessions will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SPAR members can participate for free but non-members can still participate by paying the facility’s daily fee.

