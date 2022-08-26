50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SPAR Aquatic Center offering “Waterpark Workouts” in September

Rec & Aquatic Center, Sulphur Parks and Recreation
Rec & Aquatic Center, Sulphur Parks and Recreation(Rec & Aquatic Center, Sulphur Parks and Recreation)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center will be holding weekly “Waterpark Workouts” all through September 2022.

The workouts begin on September 6 at the Rec Center on 933 W Parish Rd. in Sulphur.

Participants must be at least 12 years old and be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they are 12 or 13.

  • Mondays and Wednesdays: Lagoon Waterpark Pool - Lap Swimming or Water Walking
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: Raging River - Swimming or Walking with the current

All sessions will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SPAR members can participate for free but non-members can still participate by paying the facility’s daily fee.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Saturday marks Hurricane Laura’s 2 year anniversary
Saturday marks Hurricane Laura’s 2 year anniversary
United Against Human Trafficking Coalition expands into SWLA
United Against Human Trafficking Coalition expands into SWLA
United Against Human Trafficking Coalition expands into SWLA
United Against Human Trafficking Coalition expands into SWLA
Health Headlines: New immunotherapy helping those with deadly allergies
Health Headlines: New immunotherapy helping those with deadly allergies