Smart Living: How to get enough vitamins

By Jillian Corder
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - If you shun the sun, suffer from food allergies or don’t get enough fruit and veggies, it’s likely you may be vitamin deficient.

In fact, 46 percent of U.S. adults aren’t getting enough vitamin C. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 42 percent of people are vitamin D deficient, and 90 percent of us are not getting enough vitamin E.

Getting too little of these essential vitamins can be dangerous, even life-threatening. Feeling weak? Trouble sleeping? Blurry vision? All of these symptoms could be a sign you’re not getting enough vitamins.

Vitamin C is critical for our immune system. It also plays a vital role in joint health and mood, and promotes eye health.

One in 20 people lacks the recommended daily amount, even though many experts believe it’s easy to get enough vitamin C through a healthy diet. One orange or cup of strawberries or raw broccoli gives you 100 percent of your vitamin C.

“I’m a medical doctor and I prescribe medicine, but I always like to take the natural approach whenever possible, and food is medicine,” said Gena Lewis, MD of UC San Francisco.

Vitamin D is critical for building and maintaining healthy bones, but about one billion people worldwide are deficient. A new study reveals a lack of vitamin D may be linked to an increased risk of dementia and stroke.

The top vitamin D-fortified foods include salmon, canned tuna, egg yokes, orange juice and mushrooms.

And how do you get your vitamin E? You can get your daily recommended amounts through foods like nuts, green vegetables, and vegetable oils.

Your body needs it to boost its immune system. Some research even suggests vitamin E may delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, liver disease and prostate cancer.

To enhance the absorption of vitamin supplements, take them with meals that contain at least 10 grams of fat.

And keep in mind, overdosing on food-based vitamins is unlikely. However, it is possible to consume too much through supplements, and this can lead to negative side effects and harm your health.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

