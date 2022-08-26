50/50 Thursdays
Police presence at Allen Correctional after person runs from authorities

Source: La. Department of Public Safety and Corrections
Source: La. Department of Public Safety and Corrections(KALB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - Officials at Allen Correctional Center are doing a second headcount to make sure that no inmates have escaped after an incident outside of the prison Friday.

A person outside the prison fence ran from authorities when approached, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.

While the person may have just been someone who walked up to the prison and ran off, authorities are treating the situation as an escaped inmate until they can confirm all the inmates are accounted for, he said.

All of the inmates were accounted for during an initial headcount, but prison officials are working to verify that with a recount.

There are currently several agencies present at the prison.

The Allen Correctional Center is a state-run facility.

