Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon.

Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim.

A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs being questioned by police.

