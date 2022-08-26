50/50 Thursdays
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles

Police presence on 12th and Enterprise
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon.

Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim.

A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs being questioned by police.

