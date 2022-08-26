New law named in honor of Kinder woman who died earlier this year

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The tragic death of a Kinder woman sparked a conversation, now the meaning behind a new law is aimed at saving laws.

Judy and Jason Hebert remember their daughter, Gabriella Nicole Hebert, as fun and ambitious. She had a zest for life, and a passion for modeling. But the 19-year-old Kinder teen was abruptly taken from her family earlier this year.

“Their brain is fed by the first dose they take,” Judy Hebert said.

Hebert explains her daughter struggled with drug use for a while. After a scare in 2021, she went to rehab for a short period before moving to Biloxi for a fresh start. She said Gabby returned home this March, and she looked like her old self.

“She was putting on weight, her face was clean, she was taking care of herself,” Hebert said. “She was resting good, she was eating good, her old comical self.”

After returning home, Hebert said Gabby went to visit an old friend in Lake Charles. Little to their knowledge, she had gotten hold of a pill laced with fentanyl.

“She took a pill and never woke up,” Hebert said.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine according to the CDC, and is the number one cause of drug overdose deaths, as even the smallest amount can be deadly.

House Bill 212, now known as Gabby’s Law, passed this year at the Louisiana Legislature. Its name was made possible with the help of Gabby’s uncle.

“But, I found out about it through conversations with mutual friends,” said Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. “The author agreed to rename it Gabby’s Law in honor of her, and I thought that was a pretty amazing thing.”

The law excludes rapid fentanyl test strips and other fentanyl testing equipment from the definition of “drug paraphernalia.”

“It’s not right that a mistake results in someone dying,” Sheriff Hebert said. “So they have the ability, if they are going to do it, they will have the chance to determine what they are taking.”

Gabby’s parents hope her legacy will save lives.

“If it can save one person, I think it’s done its job,” Hebert said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.