‘Love Your Selfie’ exhibit opens at Lake Charles Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting Friday, the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center will be presenting a series of pop-up “selfie” studios created by local artists.

The studios will be brought to life in the third-floor gallery and will be interactive, immersive, and “Instagrammable.”

The curated studios will encourage guests to be immersed in the space and of course, “pose for a selfie.” Viewers can expect pops of color, texture, and lights across the studios.

“Love Your Selfie” will be on view at Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan St. through Oct. 31.

