Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal building to reopen following hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal building in Lake Charles is set to reopen on August 30, 2022.

The building sustained damage following Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 and has been closed for repairs.

There will be a reopening ceremony on Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the court building on 1000 Main St.

The ceremony will include eulogies given for Justice Jack Watson, Judge John Saunders, and Judge David Painter. The eulogies will be delivered by Wells Watson, Louisiana Supreme Court Justice James Genovese, and retired City Court Judge John Hood.

