FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Through Early Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A more typical weather pattern looks to arrive for the weekend. A frontal boundary across our area will continue to weaken, which will impact our rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. With that boundary weaker, rain chances Saturday will mainly consist of scattered showers and storms from the sea breeze and what is left of the frontal boundary. Scattered showers are possible in the early morning along the coast and far eastern portions of the area, before daytime heating kicks in and that activity moves northward into the rest of the area later in the afternoon. These showers and storms do not look to persist all day, and outdoor plans such as a barbeque or boat ride look to be OK, just keep an eye on the sky. High temperatures look to remain a few degrees below normal, in then upper 80′s to low 90′s for areas further north.

Scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon (KPLC)

Sunday looks to have a similar pattern, with morning scattered showers and storms near the cost pushing northward throughout the day. With that said, Sunday too looks like it will not be a washout. These daily rain chances will persist into next week, with more chances for beneficial rain.

We are still tracking a couple disturbances in the tropics. The wave in the Eastern Caribbean has a 20% chance to develop in the next five days. As of Friday afternoon, it does NOT have a center, meaning models will struggle on what happens with it. As it heads to the Western Caribbean, conditions may improve some for the wave but development likely would be slow. Thus, it is not a big concern here in SW Louisiana at this time though we will continue to watch it. Elsewhere a disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic has a 30% chance to from in the same timeframe, but it is currently too far away and moving very slowly to be a big worry.

- Max Lagano

