Authorities arrest Jennings shooting suspect

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the Crowley man accused of a shooting in Jennings on South Main Street near Sumner Street.

Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for attempted second-degree murder on Aug. 25, 2022.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 23. The victim said he was working on his car and was approached by Nixon and was shot in the torso twice, according to Jennings police. Authorities say Nixon fired ten rounds at the victim.

Police say this is Nixon’s third attempted murder charge.

