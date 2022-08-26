50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities arrest Jennings shooting suspect

Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, Crowley
Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, Crowley(Jennings Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the Crowley man accused of a shooting in Jennings on South Main Street near Sumner Street.

Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for attempted second-degree murder on Aug. 25, 2022.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 23. The victim said he was working on his car and was approached by Nixon and was shot in the torso twice, according to Jennings police. Authorities say Nixon fired ten rounds at the victim.

Police say this is Nixon’s third attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Source: La. Department of Public Safety and Corrections
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Louisiana Court of Appeal, Third Circuit
Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal building to reopen following hurricane repairs
BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
Boil advisory lifted in Rock Street area of DeRidder